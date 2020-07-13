Matovic: No Need to Adopt Across-the-Board Measures for Now

Bratislava, July 13 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on Monday after a session of a council of epidemiologists that Slovakia doesn’t need to adopt across-the-board anti-coronavirus measures for the time being.

According to the prime minister, more than half of the coronavirus cases that were recorded in the country since June until early July were imported from abroad, with most infected coming from the Czech Republic, Ukraine, the UK and Serbia.

At the same time, Matovic noted that if Slovakia starts to lose its grip when it comes to maintaining the spread of the virus, it’ll toughen anti-virus measures.