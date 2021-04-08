Matovic Off to Moscow to Discuss Supplies of Sputnik V

Bratislava, April 8 (TASR) – Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) has departed for Moscow, where’s set to meet head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev to discuss supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine for Slovakia, TASR learnt from the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

“The talks will concern the Sputnik V vaccine. The aim of the working meeting is to sort out technical matters related to supplying Slovakia with the jab,” stated the ministry.

A month ago, Slovakia’s purchase of Sputnik V triggered a coalition crisis which resulted in a Government overhaul in the meantime, and the cabinet of Igor Matovic has been replaced with that of Eduard Heger. Only minor personnel changes have taken place in ministerial posts, however, with the most prominent one being a swap between Heger, the former finance minister, and Matovic.