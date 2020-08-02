Matovic: Our Aim Is to Make Roma Feel as Full-fledged Citizens

Bratislava, August 2 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on Sunday on the occasion of the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day that knowledge about the truth and history are a basic prerequisite for eliminating extremism.

“Text books have omitted the fact that members of the Schutzstaffel murdered without mercy Roma women, mothers, children and elderly in gas chambers and it also hasn’t been spoken about among the public. To prevent this bloody history from reoccurring, we can’t forget it, we have to commemorate it instead,” stated Matovic.

Matovic said that he’s convinced that a key role in this process should be played by schools. “Young people are often driven into extremism due to a lack of information, hoaxes and disinformation on the internet,” he explained.

The premier, who on Sunday attended a commemorative act in Banska Bystrica, stated at the event that he hopes for a new beginning in the public’s approach towards the Roma ethnic group. “I very much appreciate the initiative of every single Roma who tries to move forward, help their community, change the way how it’s perceived in the eyes of the majority, despite the fact that they don’t have it easy,” claimed Matovic.

“Our aim is to make Roma feel as full-fledged Slovak citizens, so that they don’t have to experience the feeling of inferiority in the future,” stated Matovic.

Meanwhile, Slovak MEP and former government proxy for Roma communities Peter Pollak noted that there’s no perfect race. According to him, Slovakia can’t afford to waste the potential of Roma children.