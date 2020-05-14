Matovic: People in State Quarantine Can’t Prove They Were Infected There

Bratislava, May 14 (TASR) – There’s no evidence to back some people’s complaints that they were infected with the novel coronavirus in state quarantine facilities, where they were mandatorily placed after entering Slovakia, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNo) during Question Time in Parliament on Thursday.



Matovic was responding to a question of opposition Smer-SD MP Rudolf Puci, as to how the government plans to compensate people who were forced to go into state quarantine, even though they were healthy, but contracted the novel coronavirus either in the state bus carrying them to quarantine or in quarantine itself.

Matovic stressed that although Slovaks entering the country have to show negative coronavirus tests to border patrols, this doesn’t mean that they haven’t been infected in the meantime. After being placed in state quarantine, they’re tested within five-six days, as symptoms should appear by then, said Matovic, adding that mandatory state quarantine for all Slovaks coming from abroad has helped to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.