Matovic: Slovaks Free to Travel to Poland, Monaco and Montenegro

Bratislava, June 19 (TASR) – Slovaks will be able to travel freely to Poland as of 6 a.m. on Saturday (June 20), Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced on Friday following his meeting with a consilium of epidemiologists on Thursday (June 18).

Nevertheless, the prime minister warned people against travelling to the region of Silesia, which has the highest occurrence of coronavirus.

Chief hygienist Jan Mikas added that Slovaks will be free to travel to Montenegro, Monaco and the Faroe Islands as well. “The list of safe countries will be updated. Some safe countries will be added, while others might be taken off,” stated Mikas. “EU citizens will be allowed to transit Slovakia without the Interior Ministry’s approval. However, they will be obliged to pass through Slovakia without stopping here,” said Mikas.

As of July 1 it will be possible to organise mass events with more than 1,000 people attending, but only if staggered seating is provided. According to Matovic, this mainly applies to sporting events. Entry and exit points must be supervised. Mikas added that it will be possible to organise marathons as of July as well.

Matovic said that it should be kept in mind that the situation could worsen again. “The situation in the world is deteriorating somewhat, we’ll have to keep an eye on it,” stated the prime minister. He believes that people who come to Slovakia from countries that aren’t safe in terms of coronavirus will have themselves tested. Mikas expects people to return to Slovakia from abroad, mainly from the United Kingdom in the upcoming period. He called on people to remain cautious.

The obligation to wear face masks in public areas indoors and on public transport will remain in effect. “We won’t get rid of face masks so soon, maybe not for several years or even for a lifetime,” said Health Ministry chief expert in epidemiology Henrieta Hudeckova. Mikas noted that measures are gradually being eased in this regard, however. According to the new rules, secondary school students, who will return to school as of Monday (June 22) won’t be obliged to wear face masks there.