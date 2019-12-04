Minister Kalavska Offered Her Resignation to Premier Pellegrini

Bratislava, December 4 (TASR) – Health Minister Andrea Kalavska (a Smer-SD nominee) offered her post to Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) on Wednesday after the Government withdrew the so-called hospital stratification reform from the agenda of the parliamentary session, TASR learnt on Wednesday.



Kalavska explained her decision by stating that the post of health minister belongs to Smer-SD, and since she has “ideological disputes” with the party regarding the submitted laws, she considers it to be decent to act in this way. She added that Pellegrini tried to persuade her not to offer her post.

“I didn’t agree that this material would be dropped,” she said commenting on the withdrawn amendment. She also added that she would prefer that a vote on the hospital reform would be held in Parliament.

I’m convinced that Health Minister Andrea Kalavska (a Smer-SD nominee) should remain in office, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) said in response to her offer of resignation after the Government withdrew the so-called hospital stratification reform from the agenda of the parliamentary session.

“The prime minister praises Andrea Kalavska’s work at the head of the Health Ministry and her contribution to the biggest changes that have begun during this Government. However, he’s convinced that she should remain in her post and continue in the work for Slovak patients,” premier’s spokeswoman Patricia Macikova told TASR in response.