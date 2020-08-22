New Chair Majersky: KDH First Option for Christians and Conservatives

Ruzomberok, August 22 (TASR) – Presov region governor Milan Majersky, who was running as the sole contender for the post of the Christian Democrats (KDH) chair at a congress in Ruzomberok (Zilina region) on Saturday, in a secret ballot received the votes of 287 delegates out of 326 and was elected the party’s chairman.

“KDH will be the first option for Christians and conservative voters, but not only for them. We’re going to fight for the public, with the public always being the focus and goal of our efforts. People should get fair and quality services for paying taxes to this state,” said Majersky.

“I’ll labour to build bridges, not walls – I want us to connect people in politics, in order to make politics a good for the people,” he said.

KDH also elected new vice-chairs Igor Janckulik, Tomas Merasicky and Marian Caucik. Meanwhile, Alojz Hlina, who resigned as chairman after the party failed to make it into Parliament again in February, didn’t receive enough support with his bid to become the party’s vice-chair.

“KDH is a democratic party and the result of the election must be respected,” said Hlina dryly, without answering a question whether he’ll stay in the party.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) and chair of junior governing party For the People Veronika Remisova congratulated Majersky on being elected KDH chairman.

“I believe that Milan Majersky will be the right choice for KDH in these uneasy times,” stated Matovic on Facebook, while Remisova also went to discuss possible cooperation.

“I know Milan Majersky as a decent person and a man of values, and I have no doubt that we’ll cooperate in shifting Slovakia significantly forward,” said Remisova.

KDH held a congress to elect its new head after it failed to make it into Parliament in the February general election for the second time in a row. Alojz Hlina, who became the KDH chairman after its first-ever failure to go through in the general election in 2016, resigned two days after another flop in 2020.