No-confidence Motion in Mikulec Postponed until September

Bratislava, July 26 (TASR) – The vote of no-confidence in Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) has been moved to the next regular parliamentary session due to be held in September.

There weren’t enough MPs in the House even after a break on Monday, so Parliament failed to reach a quorum. This time opposition MPs were absent as well. House Vice-chair Gabor Grendel (OLaNO) ended the session and postponed the no-confidence motion.

Smer-SD repeatedly initiated a no-confidence motion in Mikulec. Among other things, it criticised Mikulec’s recent decision to suspend the activities of investigator Diana Santusova, who heads the team at the Internal Affairs Inspectorate (UIS) that is investigating suspected abuse of power by members of the National Crime Agency (NAKA).

The opposition continues to blame Mikulec for the situation in the security forces and to voice suspicions that investigations have been manipulated.

Mikulec said that he isn’t afraid of the opposition’s attempt to remove him from office. He described the no-confidence motion in him as a legitimate right of the opposition. The Coalition Council is also set to deal with whether Mikulec and Police Corps President Peter Kovarik should remain in their posts.