No Mass Inoculation of MPs against COVID-19

Bratislava, February 9 (TASR) – There won’t be any mass vaccination of lawmakers against COVID-19, Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar’s (We Are Family) spokesperson Michaela Jurcova told TASR on Tuesday.

Kollar in late January asked caucuses to reconsider inoculation and to report the number of their MPs interested in it. Meanwhile, he repeatedly called on legislators to consider this option carefully.

The Health Ministry asked the Parliament Office to find out the number of MPs interested in preferential inoculation as part of the critical infrastructure of the state. Caucuses eventually decided not to make use of preferential vaccination and leave the vaccines to threatened population groups, said Jurcova.