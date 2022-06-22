Parliament Breaks Veto, Passes Anti-inflation Aid in Original Wording

Bratislava, June 22 (TASR) – Parliament on Wednesday overruled President Zuzana Caputova’s veto concerning the law on financing children’s leisure time. MPs approved the law in its original wording, thus rejecting the president’s comments.



Under the law on financing children’s leisure time, children from five to 18 years of age should monthly receive €60 for their leisure activities. The Education and Culture Ministries are due to prepare the list of leisure activities for which a contribution can be used.

The amount of tax bonus will be adjusted depending on the age of a child. The tax bonus for a dependent child aged under 15 will increase from the current €43.60 to €70, to be further increased to €100 as of January 2023. The tax bonus for a dependent child aged 15 and more (15 to 25 – if they still study) will increase from the current €23.27 to €40, while it will further increase to €50 as of January 2023.

Meanwhile, children’s allowances will be increased to €30 monthly as of July to grow to €40 as of January 2023. The valorisation mechanism won’t apply in 2022 and 2023. The system of paying children’s allowances has also been adjusted. If a child does not attend school, the amount of the allowance will be halved.