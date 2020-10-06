Prosecutor: Public Health Authority’s Anti-Corona Measures Were Unlawful

Bratislava, October 6 (TASR) – The Public Health Authority violated the law by imposing far-reaching measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the spring without being legally authorised to do so and by stipulating the measures in a legally shaky way, reads a copy of a document from the Prosecutor-General’s Office acquired by TASR on Tuesday.



The PG Office’s notification was sent to the Public Health Authority on September 29, with the latter having 30 days to deal with the issue, said acting PG Office spokesperson Jana Tokolyova.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Authority via its spokesperson Dasa Rackova told TASR that it’s analysing the notification and it will provide its comments after completing the analysis.

A prosecutor in charge stated in the notification that the PG Office views current measures imposed by the Public Health Authority as necessary and justified, considering public health, although they also seem to be at odds with the law. With this in view, the PG Office advised the Public Health Authority to ensure that its measures are put in line with relevant legislation.