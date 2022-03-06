Poll: Voice-SD in Lead on 18.5 percent, Followed by Smer-SD and SaS

Bratislava, March 6 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place between February 22-March 1, it would have been won by the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD of former prime minister for Smer-SD Peter Pellegrini on 18.5 percent of the votes, ahead of the opposition Smer-SD party on 15.6 percent and the co-governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 12 percent, according to the results of a Focus agency poll presented by TV Markiza on Sunday.



The extra-parliamentary party Progressive Slovakia would have come fourth on 8.1 percent, followed by the main governing party OLaNO (7.8 percent), the non-parliamentary Republic (7 percent), the coalition We Are Family party (6.3 percent), and the non-parliamentary Christian Democrats (KDH – 6 percent).

The ethnic-Hungarian Alliance would have failed to get into the House, as it would have garnered only 4.6 percent. Other parties under the 5-percent threshold included the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS – 3.8 percent), the Slovak National Party (SNS – 3.8 percent), the smallest governing party For the People (2.7 percent), the Hungarian Forum (1.2 percent), Good Choice and Moderates (1.1 percent), and Together (0.8 percent).

The results of this hypothetical general election would have translated into 34 seats in Parliament for Voice-SD, 29 for Smer-SD, 22 for SaS, 15 for Progressive Slovakia, 14 for OLaNO 14, 13 for Republic, 12 for ‘We Are Family’, and 11 for KDH.