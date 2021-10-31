Polls: Voice-SD Would Have Won Election, Followed by Smer-SD and SaS

Bratislava, October 31 (TASR) – If the parliamentary election had been held in October, Voice-SD party of Peter Pellegrini would have won with 19.3 percent of votes, followed by Smer-SD of Robert Fico (15.5 percent) and Freedom and Solidarity of Richard Sulik (12.2 percent), according to a survey conducted by Focus agency on behalf of TV Markiza on a sample of 1,009 respondents.

Also making it to Parliament would have been OLANO of Igor Matovic (8.4 percent), Progressive Slovakia led by Irena Bihariova (6.9 percent) and Christian Democratic Movement headed by Milan Majersky (6.1 percent), Republic of Milan Uhrik (5.5 percent) and ethnic-Hungarian Alliance of Krisztian Forro (5.2 percent).

Failing to pass the 5-percent threshold would have been far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia of Marian Kotleba (3.8 percent), Slovak National Party of Andrej Danko (3.3 percent), For the People of Veronika Remisova (2.8 percent) and other parties.

The survey was carried out in October 20-27.