Premier Asks People to Be Responsible Even Though Some Measures Are to Be Lifted

Bratislava, January 9 (TASR) – I’m asking people to remain responsible, even if some measures are going to be eased as of Monday (January 10), Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) posted on a social network on Sunday.



“The easing of some measures means an improving situation, but not a win. I thank all those who patiently adhere to the measures and thus help Slovakia in the fight against the pandemic,” wrote the premier, asking people to continue with this responsible approach. “My thanks also go to everyone who is gradually reconsidering their views on vaccination,” he stated.

According to Heger, measures for restaurants, shops, hotels, services, fitness centres, ski resorts and religious services remain unchanged and most of them can only be visited by persons in the OP (vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19) mode. The ban on gatherings of more than six persons (except for members of the same household) won’t be lifted. “The following changes await us as of tomorrow: the night curfew will be lifted, pupils will return to schools and the school traffic lights will start operating, cultural events will reopen with a maximum of 50 visitors and in the OP mode,” noted the prime minister.