Premier: I’ll Be Bearer of Bad News for Many People

Bratislava, September 28 (TASR) – I’ll be the bearer of bad news for many people about measures that will have to be taken [in response to considerable increases in the number of new coronavirus cases – ed. note], said Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) on Monday before a meeting of the Central Crisis Management Team.



“I won’t specify the proposals. The situation is extremely serious, and I think we must adopt very fundamental decisions and very bold decisions,” said Matovic, refusing to say if measures that were adopted during the first wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak could be reintroduced.

The premier expects the meeting to last three to four hours.