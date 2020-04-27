Premier Lambasts His Coalition Partner SaS, Reminding It of Responsibility

Bratislava, April 27 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) has criticised his coalition partner Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on a social network, reminding the party of responsibility in connection with the activities of its state secretaries, TASR learnt on Monday.



“Calling upon your own government and at the same time being a state secretary in it is a lapse. Inciting people to protest against a decision, agreed by the ministers of their own party, is also a lapse,” wrote the premier. Matovic thinks the government has a unique opportunity to fulfil its promises but warns against sabotaging steps of their own government.

“There hasn’t been a day since the election when somebody from SaS has not had a feeling to kick into its own government,” stated Matovic. At the same time, he thanked the ministers and MPs from the coalition We Are Family party, who, according to him, do not even try to do politics in a populist manner at the expense of the whole or their partners.

In response to Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) status on a social network Chairman of the junior governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party Richard Sulik has proposed that the coalition pay more attention to internal communication than to sending messages through the media, SaS spokesman Ondrej Sprlak said, adding that the premier should maintain the same moral demands on his nominees.

“Facebook isn’t an ideal platform for exchanging views and communicating with Government members. It surprises us that Igor Matovic only yesterday called upon us not to send messages through social networks, and he’s already doing it himself today,” said Sulik. He would like the coalition to communicate more internally than through the media.

The SaS chief would also appreciate the same moral demands on his nominees as the prime minister had before the election. Last week, SME daily drew attention to the nomination of Anna Bilecova to the post of Interior Ministry’s Service Office secretary general and her connection to a person accused in a case of VAT frauds. Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) is satisfied with her reassurance and promise that she will undergo a lie detector test. The premier stated he would talk to the minister about the nomination.