President Caputova Discusses Situation in Security Forces with Premier Heger

Bratislava, September 27 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova discussed the current situation within the security forces with Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) at the Presidential Palace on Monday, TARS learnt from her spokesman Martin Strizinec on the same day.



The head of state also plans to meet chairman of the opposition Smer-SD party Robert Fico, Parliamentary Chair and leader of the coalition We Are Family party Boris Kollar and head of the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party Peter Pellegrini at separate times to discuss the issue.

“At the meetings with them, she also plans to speak about how to calm the situation in Slovakia,” added the spokesman. The meeting with Fico is scheduled to take place on Monday, while the others should be held within the next few days.

The situation within the law-enforcement bodies has also been discussed by Slovakia’s Security Council. It decided to set up a working group to restore confidence in the rule of law, which became operational last week. It’s expected to prepare specific proposals for changes aimed at improving the functioning of the courts, police and prosecution service.