President Caputova Sends Biscuits to People on Duty during Christmas Lockdown

Bratislava, December 24 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova, writing on Facebook on Thursday, greeted all people on duty caring for public health and security on Christmas Eve, and sent Christmas biscuits to some of them.

“I’d have gone to thank you in person, if there had been different circumstances, but it’s now necessary to observe as strict measures as possible,” wrote Caputova in reference to the COVID-related lockdown in place for December 19-January 10.

“As I wouldn’t be able to bake so many biscuits alone, I thank to the Secondary Vocational School of Hotel Services and Trade in Bratislava for help,” said Caputova.