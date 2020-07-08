President Caputova Visits Trnava and Its Surroundings

Trnava, July 8 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova paid a visit to Trnava and its surroundings on Wednesday, meeting head of Trnava self-governing region Jozef Viskupic, and subsequently Trnava mayor Peter Brocka, TASR learnt on the same day.



The talks focused on the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, financing and reform of the local-government, the development of social and health care, environmental protection, culture, as well as Trnava’s candidacy for the European Capital of Culture 2026.

The president was pleased that Trnava and the region have plans to build capacities in the care and protection of the most vulnerable as well as to find a way to stabilise staff, including medical workers. For Slovakia, as she said, the European Union’s assistance in the form of the Recovery Fund will be important in this respect, thanks to which the projects can be supported.

Caputova further stated that the local authorities passed the difficult test of the coronavirus outbreak, they were able to react very quickly to the new situation. At the same time, the president perceives the concerns of the towns concerning the reduced contribution from local taxes in next year’s budget.