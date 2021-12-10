President Signs Law on Vaccination Reward for Pensioners

Bratislava, December 10 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova has signed the law on the reward for vaccinated seniors, TASR learnt from the President Office on Friday.



“President Zuzana Caputova signed the bill of December 9, 2021, which amends the law on some extraordinary financial measures related to the spread of the coronavirus infection,” said Lukas Laczko of the President’s Office’s communications department.

Laczko added that the head of state had signed the law, as she did not think it was in conflict with the Constitution. She pointed out, however, that given the speed of the legislative process, the system of remuneration for vaccinations was set in such a way that some seniors are not captured in it not because of their fault. For this reason, the president expects that there will be a reassessment so that the reward for vaccinations is fairer.