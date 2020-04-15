Presidential Palace to Be Lit in Italian Tricolour

Bratislava, April 15 (TASR) – The Presidential Palace will be symbolically illuminated in the colours of the Italian tricolour on Wednesday evening, TASR learnt from Lukas Laczko from the President Office’s communication department on the same day.



The President’s Office will thus express solidarity with Italy, which was one of the first European countries to be affected by the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

Italy reported an additional 602 deaths on COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 14). Overall, 21,067 people have died of the disease in the country. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus currently stands at 104,291.