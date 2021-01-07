Prosecutor-General Zilinka to Take Part in Reconstruction of Lucansky Case

Bratislava, January 7 (TASR) – Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka will personally take part in the police reconstruction of events preceding the death of former police president Milan Lucansky in custody, after CCTV footage and computer records monitoring the opening and closing of cell doors are examined, assessed and compared with witness testimonies, TASR learnt on Thursday.

“It is the first time ever, I think, that criminal proceedings of this kind will be carried out in the presence of the Prosecutor-General. I’m guaranteeing to lawmakers as well as the public that all necessary tasks will be carried out so that we learn the truth,” Zilinka told journalists after a session of the House Security Committee on Thursday.

This view was echoed by Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) as well as outgoing head of the Prison and Judicial Guards Corp (ZVJS) Milan Ivan, who claimed that they had answered all questions of lawmakers regarding the injury and death of Lucansky in great detail.

“I’m convinced that anyone who doesn’t harbour a particularly biased stance must be convinced at this stage, in light of the extent of documents available, that the whole story went down the way it has been officially presented since the beginning,” Kolikova told the media.

According to MP Marian Salon (Smer-SD), Prosecutor-General Zilinka wasn’t happy that the Justice Ministry released a number of documents, as the case is still being investigated. “I can’t wait as a Justice Minister, and I don’t think that ZVJS can wait either, until the end of criminal proceedings without providing any information at all,” responded Kolikova.