SaS Joins Opposition Non-aggression Pact

Bratislava, December 16 (TASR) – The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on Monday acceded to the opposition non-aggression pact that had already been signed by the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), the Progressive Slovakia-Together coalition and the For the People party.

SaS chief Richard Sulik highlighted the fact that the pact contains a commitment via which the parties rule out post-election cooperation with Smer-SD, the Slovak National Party (SNS) and the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia, calling this obligation key. “The fact that it’s down in black and white in the agreement and that it’s been okayed by those competent to do so makes [the document] as binding as possible,” he stated.

“I’m glad that we’ve taken another step forward,” noted KDH leader Alojz Hlina. PS-Together election leader Michal Truban stated that the pact is proof that the parties can cooperate, adding that it’s important that they should go out and meet the public and convince people that they aren’t afraid of responsibility.

“We’re ready to be a unified, strong and stable alternative, and we’re ready to take responsibility for our country after February 29 [2020 general election day – ed. note],” stated For the People chairman Andrej Kiska.

The leaders at the meeting stated that they’re also open to the idea of OLaNO party leader Igor Matovic joining the pact. According to Truban, OLaNO is the only party with which the pact parties have held talks on this.

The non-aggression pact contains two specific commitments. The parties have agreed not to attack each other in the election campaign and have expressed their desire to seek overlaps with a view to the programme priorities of the future government.