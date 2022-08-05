SaS Rules Out Any Form of Opposition Agreement

Bratislava, August 5 (TASR) – The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party rules out any form of opposition agreement, party spokesman Ondrej Sprlak told TASR on Friday in response to statements made by MP Jana Zitnanska (For the People) in Dennik N daily.



Zitnanska said that one of the possible options for resolving the coalition crisis is for an opposition agreement between SaS and the rest of the coalition to be concluded.

Zitnanska doesn’t think that the formation of a minority government with the support of fascists is the only option, and, according to her, there are alternatives such as an opposition agreement with SaS. “I always look at what is in the interests of the country, and in my opinion, it’s in the interests of the country for the four parties of the current governing coalition to rule together in some form,” she said in the interview.

SaS leader Richard Sulik has responded to these comments. “It’s worth pondering why For the People MPs prefer an alternative with Igor Matovic (OLaNO), extremists and without SaS to a coalition of four without the person [Matovic] that is harming our country,” he said, adding that if the coalition parties want to govern with Matovic, they also have an opportunity to conclude an opposition agreement with LSNS, Republic or Smer-SD.

“Therefore, we rule out the possibility of any opposition agreement between SaS and the rest of the coalition. We don’t see the slightest reason for such an illegible step that doesn’t say anything to the voters,” said SaS vice-chairman Branislav Groehling.