SaS to Accede to Opposition Non-aggression Pact on Monday

Bratislava, December 12 (TASR) – The opposition Freedom and Solidarity party on Monday will accede to the non-aggression pact that was initially signed by the opposition Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and the Progressive Slovakia (PS)-Together coalition and later joined by the For the People Party, KDH announced on Thursday, with SaS confirming the information.

The non-aggression pact contains two specific commitments. The parties agreed not to attack each other in the election campaign and expressed their desire to seek overlaps with a view to the programme priorities of the future government.

The commitment to rule out post-election cooperation with Smer-SD, the Slovak National Party (SNS) and the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) has been also included.