Several Thousand People in Centre of Bratislava Demand Peace in Ukraine

Bratislava, March 4 (TASR) – Several thousand people on SNP Square in the centre of Bratislava called for peace in Ukraine, expressing their support for Ukrainians at the event held on Friday.



Speakers at the assembly condemned the Russian aggression. Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) also addressed the demonstrators, praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s courage.

Rallies in support of Ukraine took place in several European capitals, including Bratislava. Zelenskiy also remotely teamed up with the protesters throughout Europe. In his speech, he also called on the squares to hold a minute of silence for those who died defending Ukraine.