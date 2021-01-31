Slovak Actor Andy Hryc Dies at 71

Bratislava, January 31 (TASR) – Andy Hryc, a well-known Slovak actor and entrepreneur, founder of Radio Twist, died at the age of 71 on Sunday, his daughter Wanda Adamik Hrycova announced on a social network.

Hryc featured in around 40 films, more than 200 TV plays, 80 theatre plays and dubbed more than 2,000 characters in films and TV series.

He set up Radio Twist shortly after Slovakia became independent in 1993. The radio station became a leading opposition voice to then prime minister Vladimir Meciar. Radio Twist ceased to exist in 2006.