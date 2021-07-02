Slovakia Sells back to Russia 160,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine

Bratislava, July 2 (TASR) – Russia has purchased 160,000 doses of the unused Sputnik V vaccine from the Health Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova told TASR on Friday, adding that the Russian side bought them for an identical price at which Slovakia bought them – $9.95 per dose.



“In line with the contract, the agreed maturity of the purchase price is within 20 working days from the date of delivery,” she noted.

The vaccines sold are already outside Slovakia. “We’ve been left with those that are intended for people who registered for vaccination,” said Eliasova, adding that about 10,500 people have been inoculated with the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine. “Approximately 8,000 people are registered in the waiting room for vaccination, while about 1,500 of them already have a date to get their jab,” added the spokeswoman.

Slovakia purchased Sputnik V vaccines in March, and it was originally expected that we’ll buy two million doses. The purchase and import of the vaccine unregistered in the EU provoked a government crisis. Vaccination with the first 200,000 doses started on June 7, but interest didn’t confirm previous estimates, which is why the Government decided to sell or donate unused vaccines. Initially, the interest of the Western Balkans countries was mainly discussed.