Smer: Ex-members Who Jumped Ship to Pellegrini Should Give Up MP Seats

Bratislava, June 17 (TASR) – Lawmakers who announced their departure from Smer-SD party to join the new project of Peter Pellegrini on Wednesday should consider returning their MP’s mandates to Smer-SD, party spokesman Jan Mazgut stated on the same day.

“We call on the lawmakers who presented themselves today as [being part of] honest, new political party to adopt such an honest and new approach also to their mandates. These they didn’t acquire as individuals but by virtue of their participation on the Smer-SD slate. Therefore, they should consider returning the posts they have acquired in Parliament,” added the spokesman.

According to Mazgut, there are more important topics in the coronavirus crisis era than the coterie of lawmakers centred around Pellegrini, however, and if the MPs chose to leave Smer-SD, then it’s a closed case and time to turn the page. He emphasised that Smer-SD will continue to engage in resolute, constructive and centre-left opposition political activities.