Smer-SD Might Turn to Constitutional Court over Countrywide Testing

Bratislava, November 20 (TASR) – If there is another round of countrywide testing for coronavirus and it is not voluntary, the opposition Smer-SD party will turn to the Constitutional Court, Smer-SD leader Robert Fico told a news conference on Friday, adding that his party opposes mandatory testing.

“If [Prime minister] Igor Matovic decides to announce countrywide testing and blackmails people that they won’t be able to go to work or to a shop unless they have blue papers, we will immediately ask the Constitutional Court to issue a preliminary ruling whether or not the testing can be carried out under these conditions,” stated Fico. According to him, Smer-SD says a clear “NO” to the mandatory testing.

Restrictions can be made in relation to people who are infected, ill, or to the categories of people who are needed to fight the pandemic, stated Fico. “Testing of healthy people, who don’t have any symptoms, can only be done on a voluntary basis. It’s impossible to condition it on meeting any duties,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Smer-SD leader refused claims that he would be giving instructions to mayors of towns and villages to boycott the countrywide testing. “I cannot give any instructions,” he stressed.