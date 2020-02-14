Smer-SD Winner of Most Recent AKO Poll, OLaNO 2nd on 15.5 percent

Bratislava, February 14 (TASR) – If a general election had taken place in the first half of February, Smer-SD would have come out on top on 16.9 percent, followed by OLaNO on 15.5 percent and the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) on 10.3 percent, according to the results of an AKO poll carried out between February 11-13 that was published on Friday.



The first three would have been followed by the PS-Together coalition on 9.4 percent, For the People on 8.9 percent, We Are Family on 7.2 percent, and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 6.1 percent. The last two parties to reach the 5-percent threshold required for seats in Parliament would have been the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) on 5.3 percent and the Slovak National Party (SNS) on exactly 5 percent.

Meanwhile, the parties left outside Parliament would have included Most-Hid (4.7 percent), Good Choice (4.3 percent), Hungarian Community Solidarity (3 percent), Homeland (1.5 percent) and We’ve Had Enough of This! (1.1 percent). No other party would have obtained more than 1 percent of the votes, and several of them received no votes whatsoever in the poll.

The poll shows that 70.1 percent of the respondents will definitely take part in the election, while 7.8 percent definitely won’t and 2.7 percent are still undecided.

A total of 75.6 percent of the respondents have clearly decided which party will receive their vote, while 19.1 percent are still unsure and 5.3 percent refused to answer.