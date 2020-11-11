Smer Wants to Initiate Referendum on Snap General Election

Bratislava, November 11 (TASR) – If the opposition party Smer-SD senses enough support among the public for a snap general election, it will start collecting the public signatures needed to organise a referendum on the matter, said Smer chairman Robert Fico at a press conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Smer wants to initiate a parliamentary session with a no-confidence vote in the Government on the agenda.

According to Fico, Smer has noticed an aversion towards Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) among the public, which, he said, is fed up with constant humiliation at Matovic’s hands, undemocratic methods and violations of human rights.

A turnout of at least 50 percent is necessary for a referendum to be valid.

Fico at the press conference also criticised Smer defectors around Peter Pellegrini (now Voice-SD) for not joining Smer’s initiative for the no-confidence motion.

Pellegrini’s spokesperson responded by saying that Voice hasn’t been approached with such a proposal, but it is ready to vote against the Government in Parliament.