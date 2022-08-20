Sulik: Everything is Leading to Our Resignation on August 31

Bratislava, August 20 (TASR) – Everything is leading to the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) ministers submitting their resignations on August 31, SaS chairman and Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Saturday following the coalition meeting held at the Government-owned Borik hotel in Bratislava.



The next meeting is set to take place on Friday (August 26), but Sulik doesn’t see much sense in it, pointing out that the positions are clear.

“Everything is leading to our resignation on August 31. The Government doesn’t fall with our exit, it can continue to rule. We’ll support proposals that we’ll consider to be reasonable. We’ll expect the same approach from our former coalition partners,” noted Sulik.

SaS insists on the resignation of Finance Minister and OLaNO leader Igor Matovic from the Government. According to Sulik, the points presented by Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) are “cosmetics” compared to this requirement. “We’re ready to discuss these points, they’re rational, reasonable solutions, I think we’ll find an agreement, but all this only after our basic demand is met,” said Sulik.