Sulik: Prime Minister Matovic Should Reconsider Staying in His Post

Bratislava, March 4 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) should reconsider staying in his post – he fails to manage it, he hasn’t grown up for it and he’s not capable of governing in difficult times, Vice-premier and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) leader Richard Sulik said on Radio Expres.

Sulik thinks that OLaNO MPs must see it, too. He is curious about their opinion and wants to talk to them about it. OLaNO should nominate somebody else for the prime ministerial post, stated Sulik, who sees suitable names in the party.

“Igor Matovic crossed all the lines. After a year of rule, he convinced us all that he hasn’t grown up to this post,” said Sulik. He doesn’t question the fact that OLaNO won the election and Matovic was at the helm of the party, however, his manners and the way of ruling is “the burden of the whole coalition,” stated Sulik. “He’s not capable of governing in these hard times, he just lashes out to all sides,” said Sulik, adding that Matovic isn’t a part of the solution, but a part of the problem.

There has been tension in the coalition for a long time. This time it was stirred by the purchase of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine that Matovic agreed upon with the Russian side. The co-governing SaS and For the People parties are talking about the Government’s reconstruction and We Are Family admits it as well. The coalition should continue in talks on its functioning. However, its members reject a snap election. In addition to the prime minister’s replacement, a change in the health minister’s post is being mentioned in connection with the reconstruction. SaS and For the People representatives met President Zuzana Caputova in this connection on Wednesday (March 3).