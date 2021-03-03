Sulik: Time Has Come to Talk about Reconstructing Cabinet

Bratislava, March 3 (TASR) – The time has come to consider the reconstruction of the Government, Economy Minister and Vice-premier Richard Sulik (SaS) stated following the Government session on Wednesday.

The minister at the same time noted that he personally isn’t in favour of holding a snap election.

“We must have a serious talk about the reconstruction of the Government because it can’t go on like this any more,” said Sulik, refusing to provide any more details of his vision of a reworked Cabinet, even though he claimed that SaS has a clear idea of how the new Government should look.

While SaS held talks on the current situation within the coalition with For the People on Tuesday evening, Sulik claimed that he now wants to meet head of We Are Family Boris Kollar and the OLaNO party. At the same time, Sulik announced that he plans to meet President Zuzana Caputova, as she has a right to express her opinion on the matter.

Sulik pointed to the gravity of the current situation and the Government’s lasting inability to deal with the pandemic. “Another problem is that the premier has basically drawn fire on himself when it comes to everyone, be it the media, the president, coalition partners, various associations and, of course, the broad public – the people. We can’t keep turning a blind eye to this any more,” said Sulik.