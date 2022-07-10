Sulik to Meet Premier over Coalition Crisis Next Week

Speaking on TA3’s discussion programme ‘V politike’ (In Politics) on Sunday, Economy Minister and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) leader Richard Sulik said he is scheduled to meet Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) regarding the coalition crisis next week.

On Monday (July 11), or at the latest on Tuesday (July 12), Sulik wants to send a letter to the premier to inform him about SaS quitting the coalition.

“We left the coalition, as its further functioning makes no sense to us. At the same time, we say we are ready to agree on a new coalition with a new agreement,” stated Sulik.

According to Sulik, the government that is to function in line with a new coalition agreement must meet several conditions. In addition to Finance Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) resignation, the party demands, for example, resolution of the issue of teachers’ salaries, valorisation of salaries of health workers and public servants by inflation. It claims these demands are reasonable and well thought out. “If there is no agreement on a new coalition and a coalition agreement, from which it is clear that Igor Matovic will no longer be in the government, then we, the four SaS ministers, will tender our resignations,” stressed Sulik.

The chief of the liberals reiterated that the government won’t be toppled in case of the ministers’ departure from it. “The government will continue to function, maybe as a minority one, and maybe it will have a majority,” said Sulik.

Sulik said it depends on the coalition partners how the things turn out, stressing he’s ready to accept any alternative. In case he ends as the economy minister, Sulik will return to Parliament. He denied that he would be striving for a snap election, claiming he wants to lead his party to a regular general election he expects to be held in February 2024.

Sulik declared that SaS is ready to keep supporting high-quality coalition proposals even if it finds itself in the opposition.