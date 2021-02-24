Sulik Willing to Become Health Minister

Bratislava, February 24 (TASR) – Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS) stated on Wednesday that he’s willing to take charge of the Health Ministry, claiming that he’s proposed to Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) to dismiss Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO), but Matovic refused it.

Sulik explained that if he were to become the health minister, Economy Ministry State Secretary Jan Oravec would replace him at the helm of his ministry.

According to Sulik, who views his proposal as a personal “sacrifice”, Krajci has made many mistakes in managing the pandemic. The economy minister remarked that he refuses to be co-responsible for the development of the pandemic in Slovakia any more.