Twenty-Five Entities Seek to Take Part in General Election

Bratislava, December 2 (TASR) – A total of 25 political parties, movements and coalitions intend to run in the 2020 general election, TASR learnt from the Interior Ministry’s press department after the deadline for submitting slates to the ministry passed at midnight on Sunday.

The parties are: 99 percent-Civic Voice, the Democratic Party, Good Choice, Voice of the People, Voice of the Right, Kotlebovci-People’s Party Our Slovakia, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), Magyar Kozossegi Osszefogas-Hungarian Community Solidarity, We’ve Had Enough of This!, Most-Hid, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO)-NOVA-the Christian Union (KU)-Change from Below, Work of the Slovak Nation, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), the Slovak League, Andrej Hlinka’s Slovak People’s Party, the Slovak National Party (SNS), the Slovak Revival Movement, We Are Family, Smer-Social Democracy, Socialisti.sk, Solidarity-Working Poverty Movement, Mayors and Independent Candidates, Homeland, For the People and the Progressive Slovakia (PS)-Together coalition.

Along with submitting their draft slates, political parties had to pay an election deposit amounting to €17,000. This will only be returned to parties that gain at least 2 percent of votes in the election.

The general election in Slovakia is slated for February 29, 2020. The election campaign officially started on November 5. Political parties can spend a maximum of €3 million (including VAT) on their campaigns. Each party must have a transparent bank account. The campaign will end with an election moratorium 48 hours before election day.