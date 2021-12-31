Voice-SD Calls on PM to Hold Lengvarsky Accountable for Going on Holiday

Bratislava, December 31 (TASR) – The extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party on Thursday evening called on Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) to hold Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) politically accountable for going on holiday to Oman and failing to manage vaccination against COVID-19 properly.

Plus 7 Dni weekly on Thursday released photos capturing Lengvarsky with his wife at Bratislava airport. According to the weekly, the couple has departed for a holiday in Oman. The story has been confirmed by Health Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova, who explained that this is the first time the minister has gone on a vacation abroad since he took office, noting that he’s received three COVID-19 shots.

Voice-SD vice-chair Zuzana Dolinkova, commenting on Lengvarsky’s trip to Oman, pointed out that a responsible leader must lead by example in all circumstances. “In any case, no one begrudges Lengvarsky his rest and vacation. This is just a simple assessment of the disparity between what Government leaders ask of people and how they themselves behave,” she noted.

Meanwhile, OLaNO leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovic stated in this regard that he regrets the situation with Lengvarsky’s vacation, remarking that he feels that the health minister “suffers from social autism, just like Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS)”. Nevertheless, Matovic admitted that everyone has the right to take time off, but at the same time he added that he’d be ashamed to go for a seaside holiday at a time when Slovakia is failing to inoculate people at a sufficient tempo.