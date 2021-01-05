Voice-SD Filing Criminal Complaints against Matovic and Ministers

Bratislava, January 5 (TASR) – Peter Pellegrini’s extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party is set to file criminal complaints in the next few days against Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) and members of his Cabinet, the party head announced on Tuesday, explaining that Voice suspects the Government of misusing its powers, spreading a contagious disease and undermining the efforts of other state institutions, as the premier doesn’t respect any changes or recommendations proposed by health-care authorities.

As for the misuse of powers, Pellegrini related this suspicion to the fact that Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family), the owner of Donovaly ski resort, benefited from the fact that ski resorts were allowed to be open until recently.

When it comes to the spreading of a dangerous contagious disease, Pellegrini stated that Vice-premier for Legislation Stefan Holy (We Are Family) failed to provide a sufficient explanation following his return from the UK as to whether he subsequently observed anti-virus measures in Slovakia and had himself tested for coronavirus. Several ministers were later diagnosed with the disease.

Turning to a related note, Pellegrini asked why the premier and his ministers aren’t reacting to the critical situation in hospitals, the increasing death count and the current state of affairs in Nitra. According to him, Matovic can’t keep excusing himself by blaming Economy Minister Richard Sulik, or any other minister for that matter.