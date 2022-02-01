Zilinka Objects to Heger’s Remarks That He’s “Shield in Opposition’s Hands”

Bratislava, February 1 (TASR) – Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka has addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO), in which he objected to the premier’s recent statements according to which the PG has become “a shield in the hands of the opposition”.



Zilinka stated in the letter that he finds Heger’s repeated remarks “inappropriate and unsupported by arguments”. In this vein, the PG claimed that he won’t allow his office and prosecutors to be dragged into a political struggle via statements of political representatives.

“I assure you that I have never and will never make decisions according to politicians’ wishes and desires, regardless of which part of the political spectrum they come from, and I will not succumb to pressure from the media, public opinion or anyone else,” reads Zilinka’s letter. In his opinion, the prime minister’s statements might undermine public trust not only in himself, but also in all prosecutors and prosecutors’ offices in the country.

“Only correct and peaceful communication void of political views and politically conditioned platitudes can facilitate good and mutually beneficial cooperation between state officials,” Zilinka stressed.

“It is right that in an open letter to the prime minister, Mr. Zilinka claimed allegiance to the commitments to act impartially and independently of the will of political parties and to protect the rule of law in Slovakia, as required by law,” said Prime Minister’s spokeswoman Lubica Janikova.

The prosecutor-general should address such an open letter also to “representatives of the opposition who operate with his name and use it in efforts to destroy the rule of law”.