ZMOS Head Treger: Partnership by Gov’t Was Declared But Ineffective

Senec, September 7 (TASR) – Partnership by the Government was declared, but it wasn’t effective, head of the Slovak Towns and Villages Association (ZMOS) Branislav Treger said at the 33rd ZMOS congress on Wednesday, pointing out in his speech the current pressing problems of local authorities, which result from the state’s approach to them.



Treger noted that the pillars on which the functioning of local authorities is supposed to stand – stability, predictability and partnership – weren’t and couldn’t be fulfilled for this reason. “We can’t talk about stability – we’ve recently had to defend local government from influences that have had a devastating effect on all of us,” he stressed.

In the same way, given the problems that arose and the state’s approach to them, we can’t speak of predictability. “We can’t predict not only what will happen in a year, a month, but even a week,” pointed out Treger. The reality in the case of the partnership with the government is also related to this. “Although the partnership was declared, it isn’t effective,” said the ZMOS chairman. “Arguments are often overshadowed feelings, negotiations moved away from the pursuit of an acceptable compromise,” he noted, assuring that local authorities perceive the complexity of their problems, but especially the fact that they aren’t being addressed.