Poll: Pellegrini Has Biggest Chance of Winning Presidential Election in 2024

Bratislava, November 10 (TASR) - Of the potential candidates, Voice-SD chairman Peter Pellegrini has the best chance of winning next year's presidential election, according to the results of a poll carried out by Ipsos agency for Dennik N daily between November 2-7.

Pellegrini would have advanced to the second round with former foreign affairs minister Ivan Korcok, who has already collected the signatures required to take part in the presidential race.

According to the survey, 19 percent of voters would have definitely voted for Pellegrini in the first round of the election. Next came Korcok (14 percent), Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka and former Supreme Court chair Stefan Harabin (8 percent each), another former foreign affairs minister Jan Kubis (3 percent), and scientist Robert Mistrik (2 percent), who stepped down from the last presidential election before the vote and endorsed incumbent head of state Zuzana Caputova.

According to the survey, 40 percent of the respondents would have voted for Pellegrini in the second round, while Korcok would have garnered 26 percent. Eighteen percent of voters wouldn't have been able to decide, and 16 percent wouldn't have participated in the second round of the presidential election.

In addition to Korcok, Kubis has also announced his candidacy and is still collecting signatures. Pellegrini is considering standing, but hasn't yet made an announcement. Stefan Harabin has again shown interest in the post of head of state, while others are also being mentioned in the media but haven't announced their candidacy yet.