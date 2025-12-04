Pope Tells Pellegrini He'd Like to Visit Slovakia in Near Future

Vatican, 4 December (TASR-correspondent) - Pope Leo XIV told Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Vatican on Thursday that he'd like to visit Slovakia in the near future, Pellegrini himself told a press conference following his private audience with the Holy Father.

The president said that he hopes this turns out well and that the Pope will be welcomed in Slovakia within a couple of years, maybe one or two.

"The Holy Father is sending us the message, or telling us, that he'd like to visit Slovakia in the not-too-distant future. I'm very surprised. I'm not saying that it will be right away, as major apostolic visits to Africa are awaiting him now, and he has to go to Latin America as well. If I quote him, exactly as I remember it, he said that he could appear in Slovakia and come visit us in the not-too-distant future. That's very positive news," stated the president.

Pellegrini added that he believes the fact that many people in Slovakia profess the faith makes Slovakia a country that the Holy See views as important.

The Slovak president's private audience with the Pope lasted 45 minutes. According to Pellegrini, the Holy Father sent a message to Slovaks that they should build bridges, not walls between each other. The Pope also stressed the need to support the traditional family so that young people will have children and the family will be an integral part of society. He said that young people shouldn't stop searching for faith and should be active in social events.

"The Pope was also interested in the amendment to the Slovak Constitution," said Pellegrini, adding that the Holy Father praised the effort to preserve traditional values. The Slovak president also informed him about legislative changes important from the viewpoint of the Catholic Church, such as a regulation concerning the presence of clergy in hospitals.

Pellegrini expressed his wish that Slovakia had a cardinal again. "Our relationship with the Holy See doesn't always have to be bound to certain posts, but it should be sincere and I think it is. However, I'd like very much for Slovakia to have a cardinal again," he said.

Pellegrini informed the media that he also held talks with the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as did Slovak Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD). They discussed issues such as education, artificial intelligence, the education of Ukrainian children and the issue of the holiday of Our Lady of Sorrows, which won't be a public holiday in Slovakia in 2026. Drucker explained that this was part of the consolidation measures.