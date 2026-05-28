Premier Announces Regulation to Prevent Same-sex Couples from Seeking Marriage

Bratislava, 28 May (TASR) - I've asked MPs to adopt so-called implementing regulations for the Constitution to make it clear that same-sex couples who have married abroad cannot seek recognition of that marriage at Slovak registry offices, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) during Thursday's question time in Parliament, stressing that the Slovak Constitution defines marriage as a unique union between a man and a woman.

In his response to lawmakers, the premier addressed disputes with the European Commission. According to him, the government has once again found itself in contentious situations with the European Commission "as part of its sovereign policy". He emphasised that a constitutional amendment enshrining a definition of marriage, the existence of two genders, and the primacy of Slovak law over international law in matters of national identity have been successfully adopted.

"I respect the fact that the European Commission doesn't like this and is initiating proceedings against us, seeking to convince us that we must change it. I have a different opinion on this; in fact, I believe that we must act urgently, and I want to ask you to adopt implementing regulations for the Constitution so that we don't end up in a situation in which a homosexual couple gets married somewhere in another country and then comes here to Slovakia and, in violation of the Constitution, demands recognition and registration of that marriage at a registry office. "That is impossible", stated the prime minister.

According to Fico, there must be a legal regulation of lower legal force than the Constitution that will set forth the conditions under which a registrar may or may not proceed with registration. "Why then have we amended the Constitution?" he asked, stressing that this change will have to be made.