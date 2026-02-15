Premier Fico Discusses Energy, NATO and Events in Ukraine with Secretary Rubio

Bratislava, 15 February (TASR) - At a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the states' delegations, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) discussed issues of cooperation in nuclear energy, the situation with oil and gas supplies in Slovakia and possible alternatives, the war in Ukraine, as well as the situation in NATO, TASR has learnt at their joint press conference following their meeting on Sunday.

The premier confirmed his interest in cooperating with the US on the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Slovakia and also declared his interest in possible joint negotiations between the V4 (Visegrad Four) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) and the US on energy cooperation issues. He also talked with Rubio about Slovakia's intention to purchase four more F-16 fighters and offered the US Slovakia's assistance in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Fico considers it to be the most important that the US and Slovakia respect each other, act as allies in matters of common interest, and negotiate and seek common solutions when they have differing opinions.

The premier praised the fact that the meeting with Rubio took place shortly after they had held talks with US President Donald Trump in America. He declared that Slovakia cares about cooperation with the US in the field of nuclear energy. "We're very interested in creating a multinational consortium under the auspices of our American partner, which would guarantee that Slovakia could build another 1,200-megawatt nuclear unit by 2040. And we look forward to signing specific agreements with Westinghouse over the course of the next year," he said.

The prime minister informed the United States' top diplomat about the situation with oil and gas supplies in Slovakia, which, according to him, is in an unenviable situation. "We looked at various alternatives together, and I truly believe that tomorrow's [16 February] meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may bring some progress in terms of the crisis situation that is currently developing in the area of oil supplies to Europe," he said, adding that he sees the possible halt of oil transit through Ukraine to the EU as political blackmail of Hungary by Ukraine.

They also discussed the war in Ukraine, with Fico praising the US president's efforts to end the conflict as quickly as possible. "If Slovakia can be of assistance in any peace initiatives that will lead to an end to this war, we're fully prepared," he said.

Fico and Rubio also touched on the issue of NATO. According to the Slovak premier, Slovakia understands the US position that the European Union must take greater care of its own security and, naturally, increase its defence spending. "We also discussed the issue of how to proceed with budgets in the coming years. We must take into account our capabilities and resources, but also the fact that if Slovakia wants to be part of collective security in Europe and NATO, it will have to participate in gradually strengthening our capacities," he said, confirming that military cooperation with the US will continue. According to Fico, Slovakia is interested in purchasing a total of 18 American-made F-16 fighters. In addition to the 14 already ordered, he said that discussions are underway on how to purchase another four.

Fico also pointed out that Slovakia will take over the presidency of the V4 on 1 July. He believes that, in addition to addressing regional cooperation, consideration should be given to gradually inviting foreign partners to discuss current issues. He expressed interest in such talks with the US. "If, after 1 July 2026, an issue arises where it would be useful to discuss it in the V4 + United States format, and the V4 partners agree, we'll of course be ready to organise such meetings," said the prime minister.