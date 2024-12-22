Premier Fico Holds Talks in Moscow with President Putin

Moscow, December 22 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) arrived on Sunday for a working visit to Moscow, where he is currently holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to Peskov, the visit was planned several days in advance. The Kremlin spokesman added that Fico and Putin should discuss the international agenda as well as the transit of Russian gas, noting, however, that the details won't be known until after their talks, adds Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

Russian gas supplies through Ukraine are expected to come to an end on January 1, when the five-year contract expires. Ukraine had previously said it has no plans to extend the contract.

The coalition Voice-SD party won't comment on the negotiations between Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASR learnt from party's spokeswoman Michaela Eliasova on Sunday. "We won't respond," wrote Eliasova.

Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) trip to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin is a disgrace for Slovakia and a betrayal of national interests, head of the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party Michal Simecka stated on Sunday, adding that if Fico was concerned about gas transit, he should have held talks with Ukraine. Simecka considers the prime minister's actions to be shameful and completely unnecessary.

"The premier should debate transit of gas for Slovakia in Kiev. But he's afraid to go there, and most importantly, he isn't interested in real results. He's frustrated, tired, he's only playing a false show for the voters. But he's betraying his own country and pulling us away from Europe step by step," stressed Simecka.

Member of the PS presidency and former foreign minister Ivan Korcok described Fico's visit as a turning point in Slovak foreign policy. "It is a betrayal of the allies and of Slovakia. It is a turning point in our foreign policy for which the premier has no mandate," noted Korcok.

The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party strongly condemns the negotiations between Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, party leader Branislav Groehling stated on Sunday, adding that negotiations with Putin on anything are a betrayal not only of Slovakia, but also of its foreign policy direction and of its EU and NATO allies.

"Robert Fico is a disgrace to Slovakia. Robert Fico behaves not like the head of a sovereign country, but like a common collaborator. Our country thus finds itself in international isolation," stressed Groehling, pointing out that Fico doesn't speak for the whole nation.

Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is endangering the people in Slovakia and the country's anchoring in the EU and NATO by his actions, chairman of the opposition Christian Democrats (KDH) Milan Majersky posted on a social network on Sunday, adding that by serving the Russian regime, he is singling Slovakia out from a community that clearly condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"Is Fico going to complain to Putin about Ukraine? What is the prime minister really up to? Why isn't he negotiating with Ukraine?" asks Majersky.