Premier Fico to Propose Dismissing House Vice-chair Simecka to Coalition

Bratislava, August 16 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is set to propose dismissing Progressive Slovakia (PS) leader Michal Simecka from his position as House vice-chair to the governing coalition, reproaching him for convening anti-government protests and inciting the public.



At the same time, Fico criticised Simecka in connection with the use of subsidies from the Art Promotion Fund (FPU) by the Milan Simecka Foundation, named after PS leader's late grandfather, which was pointed to by Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (an SNS nominee).



"The hired opposition is shouting only because the leadership of the Culture Ministry is making personnel and managerial decisions that in practice mean cutting off various, excuse my language, cultural freaks from the generous resources of the public budget," remarked Fico. According to Fico, the foundation has received more than €650,000 since 2020, and the money flowed to the family of PS leader Michal Simecka.



Fico opined that the recent opposition-organised public protests were motivated by an interest to protect financial interests of the Simecka family. "Simecka, instructed by his superiors, is convening public protests, inciting the public with fatal consequences, and yet he is so politically naive that he will even submit a no-confidence motion in the culture minister in Parliament. Because the minister wants to cut off financial flows to his family," claimed Fico.

