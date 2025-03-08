Premier: I Think Likelihood of Early Election Low Now

(STVR, 'Sobotne dialogy', March 8)



I think that the probability of an early parliamentary election is low at this moment, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said on STVR's politics programme 'Sobotne dialogy' (Saturday Dialogues), adding that he's interested in restoring support for the ruling coalition from 79 MPs.

The premier confirmed ongoing negotiations with Independent MPs Samuel Migal and Radomir Salitros, who were expelled from the Voice-SD party, and with Voice-SD MP Jan Ferencak. He announced that the post of Investment Ministry, which currently belongs to Smer-SD, could be filled by one of the Voice-SD defectors or by someone qualified who will be nominated by the defectors.

"At this point in time I'm only as far away from a snap election as it's necessary, because I have to admit that such an alternative still exists, but as long as there are also agreements and reasonable agreements with the people who left Voice and with MP Ferencak, who is still inside Voice, then I think that we're able to rebuild the 79 and move on," he stated.

Fico also declared that Smer-SD, of which he is the leader, is the most stable political entity that can guarantee the stability of the Slovak political system, pointing out that both Voice-SD and the Slovak National Party (SNS) had problems inside their parties and he had to address them. "I think that nobody can really accuse me of laziness in this country," he added.

The prime minister also commented on the vote of the House chair. For the time being, he doesn't consider it to be decisive and pointed out that anything could happen in a secret ballot. Therefore, he doesn't understand why Richard Rasi, the Voice-SD nominee for the post, wants to take the risk. However, if he decides to do so, the premier guarantees him the support of all Smer-SD MPs.