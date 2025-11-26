Premier: Lajcak Did Nothing That Would Make Me Want to Dismiss Him

Vysny Orlik, 26 November (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said following the government session in Vysny Orlik (Presov region) on Wednesday that he won't dismiss former foreign affairs minister Miroslav Lajcak from the council of advisors.

Concerning the call for Lajcak's dismissal due to his communication with late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, the premier said that he has found nothing that would make him want to dismiss him.

Fico reiterated that he won't yield to pressure from the media or those who feel an aversion to Lajcak, adding that he's had all the relevant information checked. "We've looked at all communications, and I've found nothing that would force me to dismiss Miroslav Lajcak, I have no reason to do so," he said. The premier also highlighted Lajcak's reputation as a top-level diplomat, along with his erudition and contacts, from which Slovakia and its government can benefit.

The junior coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) and opposition representatives last week called on the premier to terminate cooperation with Lajcak over his communication with Epstein.

The Oversight Committee of the US House of Representatives published documents related to the Epstein case in mid-November. The documents include email communications allegedly exchanged between then Slovak foreign minister Lajcak and Epstein. Lajcak has told TASR that he engaged only in social communication with Epstein in the past as part of his diplomatic duties.